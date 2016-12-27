Music
Vote On The Top 101 Songs of 2016

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Cincy, listen to 101.1 The Wiz on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for the top 101 songs of 2016! What do you think were the top 10 songs of 2016 were? What was the number one song? Vote on your picks below, then listen to hear if your picks were right…

