Election Day and Voting Info for Hamilton County!

Today is the day where we decidewhat issues will pass and what public officials will carry out our local duties. The polls in Hamilton County will be open all day today from 6:30am until 7:30pm. Here is some information that can make your trip to the polls smooth and easy

Where to go:

Don’t know where your polling place is? Click here to find out exactly where you are allowed to vote today.

What to bring:

Ohio law requires that every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote on Election Day, must announce his or her full name and current address and provide proof of identity.

The forms of identification that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

A military identification;

A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

A utility bill with your name and current address stated clearly

Problems at the poll? Call The Hamilton County Board of Elections immediately here: 513-632-7000