Future Reportedly Wins Custody Battle Against Ciara …. But Ciara is still WINNING

Report: Future wins joint custody of his son with Ciara.

According to TMZ, the judge ruled against Ciara’s appeal to secure sole custody of Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with Future. Future will now have joint custody of Zahir. (his fourth child, Ciara’s first.)

