Future Reportedly Wins Custody Battle Against Ciara …. But Ciara is still WINNING

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Future wins joint custody of his son with Ciara.

According to TMZ, the judge ruled against Ciara’s appeal to secure sole custody of Future Zahir Wilburn, her son with Future. Future will now have joint custody of Zahir. (his fourth child, Ciara’s first.)

Their custody battle has been long and bitter. Future has seemingly had limited visitation rights up to this point. In January, he tweeted out his frustrations at the arrangement: “This bitch got control problems. I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture…the fuckery for 15k a month. I jus want babyfuture that’s all.”Soon after these comments, Ciara filed a $15 million libel lawsuit against Future, only to be countersued two months later. Both lawsuits are currently pending.

 Why Ciara is still WINNING!!!

Future Reportedly Wins Custody Battle Against Ciara …. But Ciara is still WINNING was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

