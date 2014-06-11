CLOSE
Chief Keef: Pay Your Rent People!!!

Chief Keef was evicted from his Illinois home for being $30,000 behind in rent. Chief InstaGramed a picture of himself moving out with the caption “looking for houses! Pay your rent people.” Officers say he was forced out after neighbors complained. But the mansion owner says the move was mutual.  Click here to read the full story. 

Jade West

