[SNEAKER OF THE WEEK] Nike Shooting Stars Pack

Release Date: 5/16/2014

Price: $500

It’s been sometime since Nike has released a sneaker pack for sneakerheasds, and this weekend they will release to retail the Nike Shooting Stars Pack. It features two Penny sneakers, the Foamposite One and the new Lil’ Penny Posite. They come in a Penny Hardaway Orlando Magic theme colors. One color represents the home colors (the Foamposite One) and the other represents the away colorway (Lil’ Penny Posite).

The Foamposite comes in a black, variety royal, white with hits of shooting stars around the sneakers eyelets and finished off with an icy blue outsole with hidden shooting stars within the sole. The Penny Posite comes in all black with varsity royal on the side panels with a clear sole. The concept of the Penny Posite is a mixture of two Penny Hardaway sneakers, combining the Nike Air Up and the Penny V sneaker together.

While the sneaker pack is considered a Foamposite pack the Penny Posite, it is made up of just foam and not Foamposite material like its counterpart in the pack.

A limited release look for these to be released at selected Nike accounts at a retail price of $500, as they will be available only as a pack and will not be sold separately.

Written By: Rob McFarlane Posted May 16, 2014

