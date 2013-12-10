CLOSE
PM BUZZ: Beyonce Misses Meat; The Game’s Mandela Tattoo; Lady Gaga Mounts R. Kelly

The Game decided to tribute the late Nelson Mandela with a tattoo of the South African leader looking through prison bars, on his armpit area. Jesus did not die on the cross for this. The Game, who is already riddled with tattoos all over his body–from Trayvon Martin to President Obama, so I guess Mandela is in good company.

The Game’s tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado said, “A good leader can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that at the end he and the other side must be closer, and thus emerge stronger. You don’t have that idea when you are arrogant, superficial, and uninformed.” #NelsonMandela Tattoo collector [The Game] In the arm pit area! Ouch.

The Game’s intentions are good, but really sir…body art?

PM BUZZ: Beyonce Misses Meat; The Game's Mandela Tattoo; Lady Gaga Mounts R. Kelly

