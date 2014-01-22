It took the unfortunate passing of music industry great Chris Lighty to get Fat Joe and 50 Cent on the same stage. After years of diss records and disparaging comments in interviews, the two New York heavyweights came together to honor their former manager at the 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Now the two have taken their truce a step further by actually recording a song together for DJ Kay Slay’s upcoming project, “Rhyme Or Die.” For the cut “Free Again” producer StreetRunner repurposes the same “Freeway Song” sample that Philly’s Freeway used for his song named–you guessed it–”Free.”

Nevertheless, it’s good to hear two New York vets on the same track and hopefully taking steps to help rebuild the city that suffered under the constant in-fighting.

Fat Joe & 50 Cent Bury The Hatchet On New Song was originally published on theurbandaily.com