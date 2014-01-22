Fat Joe & 50 Cent Bury The Hatchet On New Song

It took the unfortunate passing of music industry great Chris Lighty to get Fat Joe and 50 Cent on the same stage. After years of diss records and disparaging comments in interviews, the two New York heavyweights came together to honor their former manager at the 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Now the two have taken their truce a step further by actually recording a song together for DJ Kay Slay’s upcoming project, “Rhyme Or Die.” For the cut “Free Again” producer StreetRunner repurposes the same “Freeway Song” sample that Philly’s Freeway used for his song named–you guessed it–”Free.”
Nevertheless, it’s good to hear two New York vets on the same track and hopefully taking steps to help rebuild the city that suffered under the constant in-fighting.
RELATED:
50 Cent Puts Competition On Notice With New Song
Ja Rule & 50 Cent Wind Up On The Same Flight
Ja Rule Admits To Taking Loss From 50 Cent [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
Favorite Albums Of 2013
Favorite Albums Of 2013
1. Omar, The ManSource: 1 of 37
2. Mac Miller, Watching Movies With The Sound OffSource: 2 of 37
3. Black Milk, No Poison No ParadiseSource: 3 of 37
4. 2 Chainz, B.O.A.T.S 2Source: 4 of 37
5. Amel Larrieux, Ice Cream EverydaySource: 5 of 37
6. Beyonce, BeyonceSource: 6 of 37
7. Big Sean, Hall of FameSource: 7 of 37
8. Justin Timberlake, The 20/20 ExperienceSource: 8 of 37
9. A$AP Ferg, Trap LordSource: 9 of 37
10. Robert Glasper Experiment, Black Radio 2Source: 10 of 37
11. Blu & Nottz, Gods In The SpiritSource: 11 of 37
12. Daft Punk, Random Access MemoriesSource: 12 of 37
13. Dom Kennedy, Get Home SafelySource: 13 of 37
14. Drake, Nothing Was The SameSource: 14 of 37
15. The Foreign Exchange, Love In Flying ColorsSource: 15 of 37
16. Janelle Monae, Electric LadySource: 16 of 37
17. Jay Z, Magna Carta Holy GrailSource: 17 of 37
18. J Cole, Born SinnerSource: 18 of 37
19. John Legend, Love In The FutureSource: 19 of 37
20. K Michelle, Rebellious SoulSource: 20 of 37
21. Kanye West, YeezusSource: 21 of 37
22. Lorde, Pure HeroineSource: 22 of 37
23. Mack Wilds, New York: A Love StorySource: 23 of 37
24. Marco Polo, Port Authority 2 The Director's CutSource: 24 of 37
25. Oddisee, Tangible DreamSource: 25 of 37
26. Prodigy and The Alchemist, Albert EinsteinSource: 26 of 37
27. Pusha T, My Name Is My NameSource: 27 of 37
28. The Dream, 4 PlaySource: 28 of 37
29. Robin Thicke, Blurred LinesSource: 29 of 37
30. Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P)Source: 30 of 37
31. Salaam Remi, One In The ChamberSource: 31 of 37
32. Statik Selektah, Extended PlaySource: 32 of 37
33. Juicy J, Stay TrippySource: 33 of 37
34. Tall Black Guy, 8 Miles To MoenartSource: 34 of 37
35. Eminem, Marshal Matthers LPSource: 35 of 37
36. Tanya Morgan, Rubber SoulsSource: 36 of 37
37. Tyler The Creator, WolfSource: 37 of 37
Fat Joe & 50 Cent Bury The Hatchet On New Song was originally published on theurbandaily.com