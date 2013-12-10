CLOSE
Best Of 2013 Awards
Best Meme Of 2013

101.1 The WIZ is counting down the biggest music, moments, videos, and of course the most talked about people of 2013.  And we need your help.  Make your votes on our polls for the ‘Best of 2013 Awards’ now!  The winners will be announced on Dec 31st live on air!

Vote On All Of Our Categories

Best Song Of 2013

Best Quote Of 2013

Person Of The Year

Biggest Moment Of 2013

Best Movie Of 2013

Biggest Reality TV Moment Of 2013

Best Viral Video Of 2013

Hottest Instagram Angel Of 2013

Best Cincy Artist Of 2013

The Cincy Icon Of The Year Award

Photos
