Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Comedian and television show host Stephen Colbert can’t stop talking sbout Daft Punk and their smash hit “Get Lucky.” After the group “canceled” their appearance on the show in order to prepare for the VMAs, the host grabbed a few of his celebrity friends for a music video of “Get Lucky.”

In the clip, Colbert does some choreography with actors Jeff Bridges and “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston. Jimmy Fallon and Matt Damon also make cameo appearances.

If you noticed, we put the word ‘canceled’ in quotes. We did because it was recently discovered Daft Punk was never actually scheduled to appear on “The Colbert Report.” It was just a stunt to set up why they were making the music video. Since he went through all of that trouble, you should watch the video below.

Source

READ MORE HOT TV COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Issa Rae Lands Comedy Series On HBO

Robin Thicke And The Roots Perform ‘Blurred Lines’ With Kids’ Instruments On Jimmy Fallon

‘MasterChef’ Finalist Claims To Be God After Arrest

Stephen Colbert Makes Star-Studded “Get Lucky” Music Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com