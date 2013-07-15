CLOSE
Black Music Month
A$AP Ferg Debuts Music Video For Single, “Shabba”

A$AP Ferg channels his inner Shabba Ranks in his latest video. “Shabba” features A$AP Rocky and is the first single off of his forthcoming project, “Trap Lord.” Check out the video and let us know what you’re expecting from A$AP mob this year.

