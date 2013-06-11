Did NFL Star Adam Pacman Jones Punch A Woman In The Head? [Video]

TMZ has posted a new surveillance video that has footage of an altercation that allegedly shows NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals hitting a woman in the head outside of a Cincinnati nightclub. This appears to have been his response to the woman pouring a drink on him.

Pacman claims he was “protecting himself” during the altercation outside of the club and it looks like the woman did make the first physical move. The two seemed to exchange words but the video does not pick those words up.

The 1:oo minute mark is where all the drama jumps offf, check it out!

The female summarily filed a police report and accused Jones of assaulting her. Jones turned himself in today.

Pacman took to his Twitter account and tweeted the following statement,

This actually brings up a good talking point. Ladies, stop thinking you can strike out first and slap a man or throw liquid on him and nothing is going to happen to you. Those days are over. A guy will slap the taste out of your mouth now a days for doing things like that. Bottom line, keep your hands, feet, spit and drinks to yourself. Don’t approach a man like a man unless you want to be treated like a man. Problem solved.

