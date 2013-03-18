Bow Wow To Pay $80,000 To A Porn Star?

Written By: E.J. Greig Posted March 18, 2013

Tran sued Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) last year for using footage of her from the video “Conspiracy Strip Club“ by Parisian electro-rock duo Electronic Conspiracy in his visuals for the song “Drank in My Cup” without her permission.

The federal judge in the case ordered Bow Wow to pay nearly $80,000 in damages and attorney’s fees since Moss refused to reply to the lawsuit.

Bow Wow was also told to stop using Tran’s likeness immediately.

This was just one lawsuit Bow Wow was served for in 2012. He was also taken to court last fall by the mother of his child for child support.

The court cases haven’t stopped the 106 and Park host from his original occupation- making music. He recently released his latest mixtape Greenlight 5. He’s planning to drop his 7th studio album, Underrated, sometime in 2013.

