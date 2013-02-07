Chris Brown Explodes: “I Can Handle The Hate But Enough Is Enough Yo!!”

“I love y’all but y’all getting repetitive telling me to go relax no I’m not gonna relax I’m makin an album right now… and y’all tell me not when its on my radio,tv and everything else..Even if I did relax I wouldn’t stop hearing about it.. y’all are everything to me y’all know this but telling me to ignore it is like telling me to walk around with a blindfold and stick ear plugs in my ear… Im wise I can handle the hate but enough is enough yo!! Yes it bother me but its not my main focus! My music is… and when I speak on it .. its because I want people to know how I feel… Yes they talked about Jesus… but “him” I am not him, not even close!!! Im a human being and I honestly think I deserve respect I’m sick of being accused… I, Tired y’all just don’t understand Ive been going through this shit since I was 19 years old..” (Chris Brown’s Instagram)

In the post, which is now deleted, Chris Breezy begs people to understand how much pain he has endured since his late teenage years.

The R&B star also explained no matter how much time goes by, he continues to find himself in the same predicaments.

“you can’t sit here and tell me to calm down, when am I gonna get a positive outcome out of anything I do? when can I get that feed back? Im TIRED of you read me I’m tired!!!!! Im not gonna sit here and play victim, Im just tired of this shit… I pray every day and night for a new outcome… and just when everything seems to be going good some new shit happens.. A day in my shoes is a day in hell, believe it or not! Y’all don’t wanna me be in my predicament … Before y’all say I’m weak remember what I’ve been through.. My soul cries for positivity Im not broken I am STRONG….but being so doesn’t.” (Chris Brown’s Instagram)

Although Breezy did not specify what ticked him off, media sources speculate it may have something to do with his 2009 domestic violence case.

Brown did not specify what he was upset over, but here are a few guesses… The DA filed a lengthy motion yesterday to revoke his probation from his 2009 assault on Rihanna, claiming his community service records were “at best sloppy documentation and at worst fraudulent reporting.” The motion filed Tuesday also lists several incidents that prosecutors say demonstrate Brown has ongoing anger management issues, according to AP. They cited a Jan. 27 fight between Brown and Frank Ocean, and a 2011 outburst in which Brown threw a chair through a window after he was asked about the Rihanna attack on “Good Morning America.” (New York Post)

Conicindentally, the removed Instagram post comes a week after he closed his account.