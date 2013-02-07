Fashion for the Cure is Sycamore’s seventh annual show. Each year, they select a charity to support members of our local community. This year, proceeds will benefit ProKids; a nonprofit organization in Hamilton County that helps foster kids in the area. In order to make This event a success, They need your support. So SAVE THE DATE.
WHO: Sycamore High School students stand up for foster children in Hamilton County
WHAT: Fashion for the Cure fundraisers and fashion show to benefit ProKids foster children
WHERE: Sycamore High School
7400 Cornell Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45242
WHEN: March 20th, 2013
Basket Raffles begin at 6:30 pm
Fashion show at 7:30 pm