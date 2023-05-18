101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

MEFeater’s Club Pink was lit, last weekend. MEFeater’s travel series kicked off and the baddies were in the building at Agenda Studios in Atlanta for the first stop of MEFeater’s travel series. Described as “a fun and sexy event, attracting the outgoing, young, and fashionable Millennials and Gen Z’ers in each city it activates in,” in the official press release, the event was the scene for industry power players like MEFeater CEO Gabrielle Amani, celebrity publicist Phreshy, and MUA Akila Face.

Musician Dram, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jozzy, media personality, singer Jessie Woo and rapper Salma Slims also performed. According to the MEFeater website, “partygoers mixed and mingled throughout the night, connecting and serving looks while they sipped on cocktails. The vibe was unforgettable, and the ATL girls definitely came out to slay, serving major looks. The MEF photoactivation was one of the night’s highlights, as fashionable guests got their portraits taken.”

“As we grow the brand, it’s important to activate in new cities; we want to spread our culture all over. I’m really happy we just did it,” said Amani.

Atlanta’s event will be followed by hot spots like NYC, New Orleans, Miami, and LA, you’ll want to grab a ticket so you too can party at Club Pink.

Keep scrolling or the fab looks of the night.

The Fly & Fabulous At MEFeater’s Club Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com