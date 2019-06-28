The Audacity! Tristan Thompson Wished Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday On The ‘Gram

What a clown! Yeah we said it.

Beyond reasons we can comprehend, Tristan Thompson, the same man that has consistently made a fool out of baby mama #2 Khloe Kardashian by cheating on her with multiple women and kissing her sister’s best friend Jordyn Woods without her consent, thought he would act like he had amnesia and wish the 35-year-old a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he captioned the photo of Khloe and their daughter True. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Boy if you don’t get the entire…

Sources close to the Kardashian camp (i.e. Kris Jenner pretending to be an anonymous source) told PEOPLE that the family “didn’t really get why he posted it.”

“They have a child together, but are not together,” the source says, adding, “Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that’s it.”

Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off on this buffoonery, since Tristan disabled the comments section on his original post.

Here’s what they had to say:

