It wouldn’t be awards season without the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon and today our favorite melanated queens were out and about in celebration of the annual event and per usual, they all looked stunning!
Every year, Essence brings out the best and the brightest in celebration of Black Women in Hollywood for all of their amazing contributions to the industry. And this year was no different, with many of our favorite Hollywood beauties gracing the scene with their presence as they served looks, hair, face, and confidence while instantly becoming our style goals. From Meagan Good who rocked a sexy blue two-piece number to Nia Long who dazzled in a white strapless dress to Serena Williams who served her best fashion look in a hot pink number, the gworls showed up and showed dout and we’re loving all of their looks! WHile we can’t pick just one favorite from the festivities, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from the annual event!
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Chanté AdamsSource:Getty
Chanté Adams looked absolutely radiant at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards in this cut out purple Tom Ford and Sergio Hudson look.
2. Nia LongSource:Getty
Nia Long graced the carpet at the annual event wearing this white, strapless dress that looked gorgeous on the superstar.
3. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson shined in a yellow dress for the annual event. The gown fit her perfectly and featured a v-neckline and a thigh high split to show off her toned legs.
4. Moses IngramSource:Getty
Moses Ingram was ready for spring in this lime green ensemble at the annual event.
5. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
Brandee Evans was a sexy lady in red in this curve-hugging, cold shoulder ensemble.
6. Shannon ThorntonSource:Getty
Shannon Thornton was radiant in this cut out, asymmetrical peach number that featured a side train that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet. She wore her hair in big, tight curls and served face as she posed for the cameras at the annual event.
7. Grace ByersSource:Getty
Grace Byers looked gorgeous donning this classic, nude-colored look.
8. Lena WaitheSource:Getty
Lena Waithe gave us major Spring vibes in this lavender and pink number.