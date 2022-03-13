Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are well underway and we’re already swooning at the LEWKS that some of our favorite celebrities are serving.

Tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards will honor achievements in film and television. The annual awards ceremony brought out the likes of our faves such as Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and more, who all showed up to serve style, face, and fashion goals for the elegant night ahead. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are set to host the big award show and did not come to play when it came to turning heads on the red carpet, with Nicole Byer dazzling in all pink and Taye Diggs looking rather dapper in his tailored suit.

The three-hour awards show will air on Sunday, March 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the CW and TBS and is set to be one of the biggest nights in film and television this year! While we’re excited to watch the award show, we can’t stop thinking about how stunning Serena Williams looked on the red carpet and how Aunjanue Ellis absolutely came to steal the show in her pink gown. So, while we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!

