Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Theis officially wrapped and we’re seeing red because red was the trend of the night. The culmination of award season brought some good…and lackluster fashion moments. From Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Debose — who took home the statuette for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ — our favorite fashion hittas took risks in pantsuits and two-pieces.

Serena Williams flowed in Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden. Tiffany Haddish looked like a mermaid in custom Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Wayman + Micah. And Megan Thee Stallion looked like a goddess in Gurav Gupta. Jada Pinkett-Smith served in an emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion moments on the carpet.

