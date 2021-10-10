Home

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge

We don’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher’s

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

2. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Breezy!

3. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Luda!

4. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Rappers

5. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Comedian

6. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Captain America

7. Chris Hemsworth

Thor

8. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Star Lord

9. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

& Chris, Jr.

10. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Captain Kirk

11. Marion Christopher Barry

The Late Son of Marion Barry

12. Christopher Wesson Bosh

2-Time NBA World Champion

13. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

14. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Coldplay!

15. Christopher Keith Irvine

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

16. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Doc! (Back To The Future)

17. Christopher Walken

Actor (Real Name Roland)

