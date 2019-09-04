Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerking On Full Display In Meg Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Video, Twitter Reacts

We are still patiently waiting for Fever: Thee Movie to drop but before that arrives the Megan Thee Stallion finally delivered her visual for “Hot Girl Summer.” While there was plenty of booties and eye candy to go around, Twitter couldn’t help but clown Nicki Minaj’s twerking skills.

Since its release roughly 18 hours ago the “Hot Girl Summer” video has amassed over 4 million views which is insanely impressive. The video highlights one hottie who decides to throw on her best cowboy fits and head to a Thee Stallion party to make up for her lackluster summer. Once she arrives she it’s literally what we would imagine a party thrown by the “Big Ole Freak” rapper would look like.

There is plenty of wagging and twerking going on in the visual for the Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign assisted track on top of plenty of celeb cameos. BUT fans couldn’t help but notice Nicki failing to keep with Megan in the booty-shaking department as well as the unwanted cameo from her felon bae, Kenneth Petty.

Jokes have been pouring in after watching the leader of the Barbz get out-twerked by a chair of all things. Not sure if Minaj is searching the internet for hate because lately, she has been living up to her new last name and clapping back at fans. We would definitely suggest she avoids clicking on the #HotGirlSummer hashtag cause the internet was not too kind at all.

Hit the gallery below to see the best reactions to the visual for Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking anthem below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz

