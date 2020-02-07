CLOSE
Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive…

Posted February 7, 2020

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty


Meek Mill might have wanted to let his recent kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj cool off for a while. But nevertheless, the Philly rapper held an #AskMeek Q&A today (Feb. 7) and Twitter exercised everything but chill.

Like come on, y’all really asked this man about his knees and french fries on these Internets?

https://twitter.com/roadrunninraffy/status/1225850649700642818

We did get some interesting info. Like, apparently Meek Mill prefers Ishkabibbles but he’ll be opening his own cheesesteak restaurant in Philly soon.

But for the most part, there a whole heaping full of slander. Those Barbz clearly have long memories.

Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. Jeebus.

9. Lordy.

10. We’re guess the Barbz infiltrated the hashtag…

11.

