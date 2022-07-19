L.A.’s ‘NOPE’ Premiere Featured The Best Of The Best In Black Hollywood

HomeSo Beautiful

The best of the best stepped out to witness the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ NOPE at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022, in Hollywood, California. The highly anticipated film, directed by the mastermind Jordan Peele, is already being met with praise. Known for creating boundary-pushing movies that challenge you to think outside the box, it’s safe to assume the award-winning writer, director, producer, and actor has another box office hit on his hands.

Peele’s peers came out to support his latest project, and the red carpet did not disappoint. Our favorite chocolate Godiva goddess Kelly Rowland was a sight for sore eyes in a sexy black Mugler dress, while Karrueche oozed 90s vibes in a plaid Di Du pantsuit.

If you missed the looks from the star-studded event, then we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the stylish faces to grace the Nope world premiere. Catch the film in your city, scheduled to be released this Friday.

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly, how does it feel to be God’s favorite? The chocolate Barbie Doll graced the red carpet in a black, sheer Mulger dress.

2. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin always delivers. The young starlet looked chic in a black and white dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline.

3. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

Daniel Kaluuya kept is clean and dapper in a black suit.

4. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke “get the bag” Palmer showed off her toned abs in a Marc Jacobs FW22 look. 

5. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan was the epitome of handsome in a black suit, white shirt, and simple but blinged out necklace.

6. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson Source:Getty

Our guy Kendrick Sampson likes to play with fashion, and we’re not mad! The actor hit the carpet in a tan Moschino suit that featured grommet  detailing on the blazer.

7. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

If you haven’t noticed by now, the 90s and 00s are currently on trend. Karrueche Tran got the memo. The gorgeous actress served looks in a green plaid Di Du pantsuit.

8. Vanessa Estelle Williams

Vanessa Estelle Williams Source:Getty

Actress Vanessa Estelle Williams served summer vibes in a strapless multicolored sundress.

9. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Source:Getty

Skai Jackson is the perfect example of a baby doll. The actress attended the premiere in a pink printed skater-style dress.

10. Lance Gross

Lance Gross Source:Getty

The ever ageless Lance Gross kept it chic and simple in an all-black ensemble.

11. Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander Source:Getty

Funny gal Erika Alexander kept it comfortable and classic in black and white separates.

12. Elsa Majimbo

Elsa Majimbo Source:Getty

The always hilarious Elsa Majimbo looked radiant in a powder blue slip dress.

13. Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery Source:Getty

Lil Rel Howery went for a cool, breezy summertime look in a pair of white shorts and a matching top.

14. Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt Source:Getty

Kyla Pratt looked amazing in a structured black cocktail dress. 

15. Steph and Ayesha Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry Source:Getty

Steph and Ayesha Curry donned casual looks on the carpet.

16. Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Source:Getty

Jordan Peele and his wife Chelsea Peretti went for bright bold looks with Peele in a custom purple Bode suit, and Peretti in a bright orange, ankle-length dress.

17. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o looked flawless in a black, skater cocktail dress with a plunging neckline.

18. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Source:Getty

Hot couple Miguel and Nazanin Mandi served looks on the carpet. Miguel went for a black shirt with patent leather pants, while Mandi rocked a sexy black Rick Owens cutout dress.

19. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

Storm Reid went for a little sparkle in a maroon colored Prada dress.

