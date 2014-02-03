Kendrick Lamar , maxim magazine , Super Bowl XLVIII
Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” (PHOTOS)

Posted February 3, 2014

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Kendrick Lamar’s surprise performance at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” at Espace in New York on Saturday.

2. OXYGEN host Susie Castillo looked stunning in MLV and Alberto Parada jewelry at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by AQUAhydrate in New York on Saturday.

3. Alyssa Milano looked stunning at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila, AQUAhydrate, and Touch by Alyssa Milano.

4. Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri posed for a quick picture at Talent Resources Sports MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila and Wonderful Pistachios at Espace in New York.

5. Taye Diggs was all smiles at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Philippe Chow and Patron Tequila in New York on Saturday.

6. Travis McCoy enjoyed the evening with a group a friends sipping on Patron specialty mixed drinks at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend.”

7. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow posed for a quick picture at MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” presented by Talent Resources Sports sponsored by Patron Tequila and AQUAhydrate on Saturday.

