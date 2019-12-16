Girl, Stop Talking!: Whoopi Goldberg Gathered Meghan McCain Like Dirty Laundry, Twitter Applauds

From what we can gather (no pun), Sunny Hostin was trying to make a point, but McCain refused to get her an uninterrupted word in. After trying to be civil about, Goldberg resorted to saying, “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now.”

You can watch a clip of the back and forth, and Goldberg’s subsequent sonning, below.

whoopi really said “girl please stop talking” 😧 pic.twitter.com/ubaKe4dIRa — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) December 16, 2019

It should comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that Twitter was elated at Goldberg putting her foot down and acted like the adult on the panel. We must mention that McCain kept yapping even after she was scolded, because that’s what petulant children tend to do.

In fact, Whoopi had to cut to commercial because McCain still couldn’t figure out the instructions.

Peep the jokesr, and praise for Whoopi, below.

