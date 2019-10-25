Here we go again. Kanye West’s album Jesus Is King was supposed to drop at the stroke of midnight Oct.25. Of course, it didn’t, and the album’s no show ushered in a wave of jokes.

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me, but what happens when you get a fooled a third time? That’s precisely what Yeezy loyal fans are wondering after Jesus Is King did not show up at midnight like God’s latest messenger said it would alongside the album’s tracklist.

While West’s label, Def Jam Tweeted through the mess, West popped up on Twitter to announce that reason the album has not risen from the ashes was due to him still tinkering with it like he always does. He thanked fans for being “loyal and patient” and claimed he was “fixing mixes” on the tracks “Everything We Need,” “Follow God,” and Water.” He promised he wasn’t going to sleep until the album was out.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

That was at 1:18 AM, and yet here we are, no album. As you can imagine, the reactions, mainly well-deserved jokes, are pouring with social media clowning Yeezy and another disastrous album rollout. You can hit the gallery below to see all of them have yourself a laugh or two on this beautiful Friday.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty

False Prophet?: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Was Late Like The Rapture, Yeezites Fumed was originally published on hiphopwired.com