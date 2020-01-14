CLOSE
HomeMusic

Don’t Sleep On ‘Dolemite is My Name’s’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph. She’s A Red Carpet Darlin’

Posted 23 hours ago

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Since Dolemite Is My Name dropped in theaters and on Netflix last October, it’s Tony-nominated star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been one of Hollywood’s It Girls…and with good reason.

Her role as the legendary Lady Reed, the creative collaborator of the late Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) mostly known as the blaxploitation star Dolemite, Randolph is the perfect blend of humor, #BlackGirlMagic and no-nonsense.

“She’s a woman who, in 1972, chooses to be a single mother,” the Yale School of Drama alum told Essence last year.

“She loves herself enough to know that she’d rather be alone than be with someone who doesn’t value her or see her worth. And even though she doesn’t know where she’ll lay her head or how she’ll feed her child, she’s going to make it work.”

What Randolph is also making work (and making waves on the red carpet) is her fashion. Sis, knows how to work those killer curves and give you a lewk. Take a look at this black wrap gown she wore to the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards.

And that hair? We live!

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


Randolph also knows how to switch it up. Here she is giving us life in red! You better come through!

View this post on Instagram

I am so proud and honored to be apart of @netflixfilm @strongblacklead and to be thier 1st #StrongBlackBae in their digital cover series Reposted from @strongblacklead (@get_regrann) – PRESENTING…Issue #001 of #StrongBlackBae, a new digital cover series where once a month, we spotlight the hottest (and FINEST 😍) talent in the game. Our first Bae is the incomporable @DavineJoy, the PHILLY, PA native and Yale School of Drama graduate that has wowed everyone with her incredible performance as Lady Reed in @DolemiteIsMyName. Keep swiping for some quick facts on this legend in the making, and be sure to come back throughout the day for even more exclusive content chronicling Da'Vine's inspriations, what Lady Reed meant to her, and more. 📷: @adrienneraquel – #regrann

A post shared by Da' Vine Randolph (@davinejoy) on

So to celebrate the rising star, here are some of her best and most versatile lewks yet!

Don’t Sleep On ‘Dolemite is My Name’s’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph. She’s A Red Carpet Darlin’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3. HBO’s Official Golden Globes After Party

HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party Source:WENN

4. 7th Annual Make Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards

7th Annual Make Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards Source:Getty

5. SHOWTIME Golden Globe Nominees Celebration

SHOWTIME Golden Globe Nominees Celebration Source:WENN

6. Build Series at Build Studio in NYC

Build Series at Build Studio in NYC Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Source:Getty

9. Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker

Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker Source:Getty

10. Netflix & British Vogue Dinner

Netflix & British Vogue Dinner Source:Getty

11. Netflix & British Vogue Host Dinner Celebrating The BAFTA Breakthrough Brits

Netflix & British Vogue Host Dinner Celebrating The BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Source:Getty

12. Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker at Soho House

Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker at Soho House Source:Getty

13. Netflix Screening in London

Netflix Screening in London Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15. People Magazine ‘Ones To Watch’ Party

People Magazine 'Ones To Watch' Party Source:WENN

16. Los Angeles premiere of ‘Office Christmas Party’

Los Angeles premiere of 'Office Christmas Party' Source:WENN
Latest
Timz N Hoodz: The 25th Anniversary Of Smif-N-Wessun’s…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Next LP Rumored To Have Rock…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close