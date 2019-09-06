Domestic Violence: 10 Rappers Who Put Hands On Women, Allegedly

Any man who puts hands on a woman is a sucka. Nevertheless, throughout history and all cultures, there have been too many examples of domestic violence, Hip-Hop included.

For the record, there ain’t nothing Hip-Hop about a man physically assaulting a woman. However, it just so happens a bunch of rappers have been documented or credibly accused of doing so.

But probably more disturbing is that so many of these perpetrators have been allowed to go on with their careers, virtually unchecked and still allowed to flourish.

Why is that? We don’t have the answers, but we listed some egregious examples below. And before you even think of crying “defamation” these are all incidents that were documented in the reputable press or via court documents. It’s not defamation, if it’s true—or else they would have sued.

