After the show is the after-party!

The 2020 Golden Globes were an event in itself, despite not one Black performer taking home an award, but be clear: The party didn’t stop because the GG’s ignored folks such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jharell Jerome and Sterling K. Brown. On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going.

So from Tika Sumpter to Janet Mock to LaLa Anthony to Storm Reid, here are are some of our favorite HBO, InStyle/Warner Brothers after-party looks. Slay!!!

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Golden Globes After-Parties was originally published on hellobeautiful.com