- Date/time: May 2
The legendary Martin Lawrence is headed to the Queen City!
Radio One Cincinnati Presents Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour
Going down May 2nd at the Taft Theatre!
PRESALE start February 19th 10am-10pm; MUST BE subscribed to mailing list to receive code!
Get your tickets here: https://martinlawrenceontour.com/
Keep it locked for chances to win 👀
