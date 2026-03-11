2026 Happiest Cities: Where Cincinnati Ranks

Fremont, CA ranked happiest city, Detroit ranked last, Cincinnati in bottom half but has strong community spirit and green spaces.

A new WalletHub study just came out ranking more than 180 U.S. cities on how happy people say they feel. Fremont, California, took the top spot again this year. Right behind it was Bismarck, North Dakota. On the flip side, Detroit came in dead last, with Cleveland not far behind in the bottom five. It’s interesting to see where Cincinnati landed and what the numbers actually mean.

Who Came Out on Top and Who Struggled

Fremont scored highest overall at 74.09. They’re doing really well when it comes to emotional health and physical well-being. Bismarck wasn’t far off at 73.11, and Scottsdale, Arizona, rounded out the top three. Down at the bottom, Detroit was ranked 182nd out of 182. Memphis, Tennessee, was 181st. Shreveport, Louisiana, came in 180th. Cleveland was 179th, and Huntington, West Virginia, closed out the bottom five. Tough numbers for those cities.

How WalletHub Actually Measured Happiness

The study looked at 29 different factors and grouped them into three big buckets. First is emotional and physical well-being. That includes things like how satisfied people feel with life, depression rates, and even average life expectancy. Then there’s income and employment. That covers household income, unemployment numbers, and job opportunities. Finally, community and environment covers divorce rates, crime, weather, access to parks, and how connected people feel to their neighbors. It’s a pretty well-rounded way to gauge what makes a place feel “happy.”

Where Cincinnati Fits In

Cincinnati came in at 146th out of 182 cities with an overall score of 47.07. That puts us solidly in the lower half. We ranked 142nd in emotional and physical well-being, which suggests there’s still work to do on health and life satisfaction. Income and employment was 144th. Not great news for job growth and wages. The one brighter spot was community and environment, where we ranked 109th. Our parks, riverfront, and sense of local pride seem to help a bit. Still, compared to the top cities, we’ve got clear gaps to close.

What This Could Mean for Us Here

Being in the bottom half isn’t the end of the world, but it’s a nudge. If we want to climb the list in future years, focusing on mental health programs, better-paying jobs, and safer neighborhoods could make a real difference. The good news is we already have some strengths to build on, like our green spaces and community spirit. Studies like this aren’t perfect, but they give us a snapshot. Maybe it’s time to use it as motivation to make Cincinnati feel a little happier for everyone who calls it home.