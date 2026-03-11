President Donald Trump Stops by Greater Cincinnati Today

Trump touts plans to lower drug prices and boost manufacturing jobs in the region

President Donald Trump made a quick trip to the Greater Cincinnati area today. He hit two spots, one in Ohio and one just over the river in Kentucky. This is his first public visit here since starting his second term. Locals turned out in big numbers. Some cheered loudly. Others held signs in protest. Either way, it stirred things up around town.

How the Day Unfolded

Trump left Washington this morning on Air Force One. He touched down at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport around 2 p.m. From there, his motorcade rolled out fast. Parts of I-75 and nearby roads closed for a while. That caused some headaches during rush hour. Still, everything moved along smoothly under tight security.

First Stop: Thermo Fisher Scientific in Reading

He kicked things off at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Reading, Ohio. The plant sits at 2110 E. Galbraith Road. Trump toured the pharmaceutical and biotech facility. He talked up his TrumpRx.gov plan. The goal is simple. Make prescription drugs way more affordable. He pushed the idea of buying meds straight from makers to cut costs. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined him too. The message was clear. Families shouldn’t pay sky-high prices for medicine.

Second Stop: Verst Logistics in Hebron

Next, he crossed into Hebron, Kentucky, for a stop at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility. He spoke there later in the afternoon. The focus shifted to jobs and the economy. Trump highlighted manufacturing wins and growth in the region. Supporters packed the place after signing up online. He tied it all back to making America stronger and more affordable.

Mixed Reactions from the Community

People had different takes on the visit. Fans loved hearing about lower drug prices and more jobs. They said it feels good to see the president spotlight the area. On the flip side, protesters showed up outside both sites. They raised concerns about various policies. Traffic snarls frustrated some drivers. But the crowds stayed peaceful overall. No major issues popped up.

Why Cincinnati Matters for This Trip

Trump picked this spot for a reason. Ohio and Kentucky swing big in politics. Plus, the stops line up with his push on health care and the economy. He wants to fire up supporters ahead of midterms. Local leaders kept a close eye on everything. For many here, it’s a reminder of national debates playing out right in our backyard.

All in all, today’s visit put Greater Cincinnati in the spotlight. Whether you’re excited about cheaper meds or worried about traffic, it got people talking. Trump wrapped up and headed back to D.C. by evening. Who knows? He might swing by again if things keep moving on jobs and drug prices.