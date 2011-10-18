Rick Ross: “I Understand … I Got To Take My Life Seriously”

Dual seizures in one day alarmed the fans, friends and family of Rick Ross, but when he appeared at his new Wing Stop after the health scare, it seemed he didn’t appreciate the severity of what happened to him. His good friend DJ Khaled spoke with Russell Simmons about how Ricky Rozay is doing, and despite what it may seem, Ross is slowing down.

According to ViewHipHop.com, Khaled said, “He is at the crib and is going to rest and just chill until he gets his energy back. He is going to take everything one day by day.” Khaled added, “I told him [Rick Ross] he has got to just chill and reIax. I told him he is a big enough star that he can just stay home. His life is more important.”

Even though people like Khaled are telling Ross to slow down, it’s not necessary. “When he went in the hospital that was a reality check,”Khaled explains. “I’m trying to tell him, but he’s telling me, ‘Khaled you ain’t got to tell me no more, I understand clearly I got to take my life seriously.’”

Read the rest of this interview here.

