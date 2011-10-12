CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Performs “Super Bass” With 8 Year Old Sophia On Ellen

Last week, 8 year old Sophia Grace Brownlee released her very own youtube video covering Nicki Minaj’s hit single “Super Bass” with her 5 year old cousin Rosie. The video went viral with over 7 billion views and landed the 8 year old on the Ellen show.

Nicki Minaj surprises Sophia and her hype girl who is her 5 year old cousin Rosie. The three performed live on Ellen Show.  Nicki also gave the young girls some advice.

“I just want you to stay in school. Music is beautiful but stay in school, Ok. Put your books first and singing second.”

