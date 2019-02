Jay-Z, Carmelo Anthony, Zoe Saldana, Neyo and Common all joined Nas for his 38th birthday at Catch in NYC. Nas wore a maroon tuxedo jacket with black bow tie and was photo’d discussing his Audemars Piguet watch with Eugene Remm!

Nas To Release Memoir “It Ain’t Hard To Tell”

Nas’ 17 Year-Old Daughter Is Hot In The Pants: Tweets About Sex Life

Check out the photos below: