Frank Ocean Unleashes Rant Against Police After Being Arrested

Frank OceanOdd Future‘s R&B crooner, Frank Ocean, had a run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department. After getting out of jail for the unspecified infraction, Ocean went on a Twitter rant about the police department.

“Just got out of jail,” Frank tweeted. “Would like to go on record saying..f*ck the police. f*ck LAPD to be specific. f*ck a cop, non-stop. frank will never speak to a cop again in his natural life. i have no respect for police.”

Ironically, Frank Ocean plays a police officer in the upcoming video for his Odd Future cohort, Tyler, The Creator’s single “She.”

