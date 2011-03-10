Gabrielle Union Says No Baby Until Wedding

Gabrielle Union doesn’t often reveal details about her relationship with boyfriend Dwyane Wade, but she recently divulged a few to HipHollywood on their future: marriage, kids, and a possible reality show.

On Marriage & Kids

“We’re just happy, so whatever comes down the road is down the road. And it’ll be in order. There would be a wedding before there would be a bambino, so all these reports of mystery babies that they like to keep giving me – there’ll be no baby until you’ve heard about a wedding.”

On A Possible Reality Show

“I pay my own bills, first off, so I’ve never put myself in a position to have to be jackass or to have to sell myself down the river for a reality show. I was just raised a little differently and my situation is a lot different being that I have my own career, my own celebrity status on my own, independent, and before him. But, I don’t knock anybody’s hustle, it’s just not my path.”

