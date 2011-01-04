CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Performs Live At Sundance

Anybody who knows your girl Keta knows that I’m so Team Kelly Rowland.  She has all the potential to be a mega solo-star, aside from once having been a part of one the biggest international best-selling female groups of all time-Destiny’s Child. Here is what our good friends at Concreteloop had to report on Kells latest perfomance:

Kelly Rowland sports pasties under a sexy top as she arrives to the dance party Sundanze at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on Sunday (January 2) in Las Vegas.

The singer gave a special live performance. Check out more photos and a performance video below.

For more on Kelly visit The Official Kelly Rowland Site! Also follow her via Twitter @KellyRowland.

Photos
