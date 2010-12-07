CLOSE
Rumor Control: No 4 Milli For Milian

Let’s get it straight. Here are the facts Hot Off the Wire:

Christina Milian will continue on with her music career.

Christina Milian wants her daughter Violet to have a relationship w/her father The Dream, as well as maintain a cordial association as parents.

Christina Milian kept the wedding ring.

-AND the $4 mill divorce settlement and gag order are false and complete rumor! It was a made up lie post on a site, then an actual credible site ran with it.

Well there you have it. Straight from the horse’s mouth! You know your favorite station would keep you posted detail for detail on this celebrity drama, right here on wiznation.com! Watch the clip from The Wendy Williams Show from yesterday below. Have you followed this story? How will the media attention on her marriage affect Christina’s music career?

