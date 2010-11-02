Is Kim Kardashian Hooking Up With The Dream To Start Singing Career?

Is Kim Kardashian about to embark on a singing career? Word on the street is, the 30-year-old reality star is about to team up with The Dream to expand her career from an actress and model to a singer. Recording session has already begun, a source close to the project told TMZ.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted leaving a midtown Manhattan studio just last week. While other details about the album remain under wrap, the source gave testimonial that “Kim’s got a really good voice.”

Seriously????

The-Dream is one of the masterminds behind Rihanna’s worldwide hit “Umbrella” and Beyonce Knowles’ No. 1 single “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”.

Ciara Grabs Lunch With Kim Kardashian For Her 25th Birthday [PHOTOS]

Feel free to join the discussions on FACEBOOK. As you know, our Facebook profile page has bounced its capacity twice so the WizNation crew needs you to help spread the word and opt to stay connected to us by joining one of our group pages here – WIZNATION or WIZNATION CREW.

For faster updates and special notices, follow us on TWITTER (@1011WIZF). As always, keep up with us onBLACKPLANET and check out all of our video exclusives on YOUTUBE, too. Tell us what you think and don’t forget to post your comments below right here on WIZNATION.COM.