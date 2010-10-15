CLOSE
Erykah Badu & Others Rock The Hennessy Artistry Finale In NYC

The 2010 Hennessy Artistry Series Finale went down last night in NYC at at Cipriani Wall Street. Erykah Badu, The Roots, Bobby Brown, Eve, Ron Isley, Selita Ebanks and more celebs made it out for the star-studded event.

Check out the pics below:

Photos
