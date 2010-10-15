Kat Stacks Admits to Teenaged Prostitution

Infamous Internet starlet Kat Stacks showed up to Hot 107.9’s studios and gave an exclusive, Patron-fueled interview to The Durtty Boyz.

In addition to her usual talk of bedding numerous rappers, Kat spoke in detail about being a stripper at 14 and turning tricks in Brooklyn as a teenage prostitute for her former pimp, who is also the father of her son.

Despite the heavy subject matter, Kat seemed to be having fun until she broke down in tears.

Watch the exclusive interview below:

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

Kat Stacks Part 1

Kat Stacks Part 2

Kat Stacks Part 3

