Lil Wayne’s Plans When He Gets Out Of Jail Next Month

There were rumors that Weezy would hold a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden the day after he’s released. However, Birdman says it’s likely it will take place in Miami. The Cash Money Records CEO told MTVrecently that plans for Wayne’s post-prison celebrations are still being planned. Family first, then a concert, if it fits into their celebrations. “We still haven’t really made up our mind,” Birdman told MTV News. “I think what’s important, we want to see family first. If the concert happens, it happens. But right now, we just want to come home and see our family and party, I think. That’s what we gonna do: just come to Miami, and just party for a minute. Work and party and play. Have the whole team out here, and we gonna do it up. Miami is gonna be Weezy world. Weezy weekend.” Wayne began his sentence earlier this year, after reaching a deal with to plead guilty to attempted gun possession. The deal helped the rapper avoid a lengthy sentence, and instead, got a one year sentence. Now, upon his release, the rapper will gear up for the release of Tha Carter IV, which may come in November. But in a recent conversation with Rap-Up.com, Birdman said a release date has yet to be chosen. However, I Am Not a Human Being, will come first anyway. It was set for September 27th, on Weezy’s birthday, but has since been pushed back to October 12.