“Hott Off the Wire”: Uh-O The Real Housewives of ATL is Back!!!

ATL-Housewives

The new season is off with a BANG!!! Kim, Khandi, NeNe and Sheree have made a come back with new cast members Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Baily. Our favorite back stabber, Nene is back at it and she’s louder than ever. Don’t take our word for it. Watch the clip as she goes off on her former “BFF” Dwight. Things could’ve got real ugly too. Thank goodness the rest of the women were there and broke up the cat fight before someone’s eyes got clawed out.

 

Here’s the Cat Fight video…  SMH

Are there any words? Leave your comments below.

 

