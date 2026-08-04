Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open
Tennis’ most iconic duo is headed to the Queen City.
Venus and Serena Williams have received a wild-card entry into the doubles field for the 2026 Cincinnati Open. This will mark the sisters’ first tournament together since the 2022 U.S. Open.
Tournament organizers announced the news Monday ahead of the annual event in Mason, which begins with Community Weekend August 8-9th before the main draw matches start August 11th.
MORE: 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
This event is also the first time the Williams sisters have competed together at the Cincinnati Open.
The pair was previously awarded a doubles wild card for Wimbledon earlier this summer, but Serena was forced to withdraw because of an injury.
As a doubles team, Serena and Venus have built one of the greatest résumés in tennis history.
Together, they’ve won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.
Venus also received a singles wild card into this year’s Cincinnati Open.
The 46-year-old owns a 12-10 career record at the Cincinnati Open. She reached the semifinals in 2012 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019.
The tournament is another milestone in Serena’s return to the court. The 44-year-old resumed competition this summer after making her first singles appearance in nearly four years at Wimbledon.
Other women’s singles wild-card recipients include Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Darja Vidmanova, Elvina Kalieva, Caroline Dolehide and Lois Boisson.
The Cincinnati Open starts August 8th and runs through the 23rd. Men’s and women’s singles finals are scheduled on the final weekend.
- Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open
- Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago
- State Of New York Sues Kalshi, Frames Company As "Illegal"
- Tony Terry on His Memoir, Roberta Flack, and the One Voyage Cruise
- With Great Power, Comes Great Memes: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Swings To Spectacular $935M Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria
- 5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands You Need To Know
- “Baddies” Alum Sidney Starr Arrested For Child Sex Assault in Hapeville
- AI Couldn't Find Africa? State Department's Botched Map Goes Viral
- He Said, What He Said! Andy Cohen Copiously Denies Rumors Of NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA Season 18 Return—’They’re Not True’
- Mahershala Ali Channels The Spirit Of Blade In New Trailer To 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother'