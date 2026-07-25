2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival is officially taking over Downtown Cincinnati.

Music fans from across the Midwest have made their way to the Queen City for the annual weekend celebration, with three nights of R&B, hip-hop and soul blessing Paycor Stadium.

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Thursday

Fans gathered inside the newly renovated Bengals club spaces at Paycor Stadium for an intimate opening night featuring DJ Spinderella, Radio One’s own DJ Vader, Cincinnati native Hi-Tek, and Talib Kweli with J Rawls on the decks.

The festival’s opening night has become a tradition for true hip-hop heads, and this year’s crowd showed up ready for it.

Friday

803 Fresh got our “Boots on the Ground” before the wonderful Ledisi, Nelly, Charlie Wilson and Tyrese took over the main stage.

Charlie Wilson reminded everyone why he’s one of R&B’s living legends. After suffering a stroke last year, Uncle Charlie spent much of his set behind the piano before getting on his feet towards the end to shout, praise Him, and connect with the crowd a bit.

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Tyrese closed the night with that wild superstar energy we all know and love him for.

Instead of staying on stage, he wasted little time making his way into the audience to get up close with fans throughout his performance.

Saturday

Stay tuned as we update this gallery with highlights from Saturday’s performances.

Click through for photos from the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival!