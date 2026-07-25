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2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Published on July 25, 2026

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A smiling man wearing a denim jacket stands on a stage with a large red backdrop.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival is officially taking over Downtown Cincinnati.

Music fans from across the Midwest have made their way to the Queen City for the annual weekend celebration, with three nights of R&B, hip-hop and soul blessing Paycor Stadium.

MORE: Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Thursday

Fans gathered inside the newly renovated Bengals club spaces at Paycor Stadium for an intimate opening night featuring DJ Spinderella, Radio One’s own DJ Vader, Cincinnati native Hi-Tek, and Talib Kweli with J Rawls on the decks.

The festival’s opening night has become a tradition for true hip-hop heads, and this year’s crowd showed up ready for it.

Friday

803 Fresh got our “Boots on the Ground” before the wonderful Ledisi, Nelly, Charlie Wilson and Tyrese took over the main stage.

Charlie Wilson reminded everyone why he’s one of R&B’s living legends. After suffering a stroke last year, Uncle Charlie spent much of his set behind the piano before getting on his feet towards the end to shout, praise Him, and connect with the crowd a bit.

Tyrese closed the night with that wild superstar energy we all know and love him for.

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Instead of staying on stage, he wasted little time making his way into the audience to get up close with fans throughout his performance.

Saturday

Stay tuned as we update this gallery with highlights from Saturday’s performances.

Click through for photos from the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival!

A woman with curly hair singing into a microphone on a stage with drums and other musical equipment behind her.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded stadium with spectators in the stands and people in the foreground. The stadium has signage for "Anderson", "Paul Brown", "Munoz", and "Lelie".
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Large crowd of people wearing yellow shirts gathered in a stadium
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with curly purple hair singing into a microphone on stage, accompanied by a man playing a keyboard.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A musician with curly purple hair performing on stage, playing a Roland keyboard and singing into a microphone, with a guitarist and drummer in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowded outdoor music festival with people dancing, cheering, and enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of four women posing in front of a Downy fine fragrance house display with floral decorations.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man wearing a white hat and shirt performing on stage with a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man in a white hat and shirt performing on stage with a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with a shaved head raises her hand while addressing a large crowd of people at an outdoor event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded outdoor event with people taking photos on their phones, some wearing colorful clothing.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowd of people at an event, some raising their hands and holding signs, with a person in the center wearing a white shirt and hat.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people attending an event or concert, with many individuals visible in the audience.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of four smiling people, including two men and two women, posing together in a crowded stadium at night.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer on stage wearing a patterned jacket, sunglasses, and pointing with one hand while performing on a keyboard.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A musician performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a colorful sequined jacket, playing a keyboard with a large logo behind them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowded outdoor music festival or concert, with a woman in the foreground raising her arm and wearing sunglasses and a black top.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two people on stage, a man in a colorful shirt and a woman in a red dress, dancing and performing.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a red cap, black shirt, and yellow jacket performing on a stage in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two men performing on stage, one singing into a microphone and the other standing beside him.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing sunglasses, a black tank top with the "Cincinnati Music Festival" logo, and a large chain necklace, standing on a stage in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer on stage wearing sunglasses, jewelry, and a patterned outfit, raising one arm in a celebratory gesture.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a denim jacket stands on a stage with a large red backdrop.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person in a dark jacket standing on a stage, silhouetted against a red light.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person on stage performing before a crowd in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person speaking on stage in a dark venue, with the audience visible in the background holding up their phones.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people holding up their phones in a darkened stadium, creating a sea of lights against the night sky.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly


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