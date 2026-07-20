Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer
Summer really hits different when you’re on a rooftop. Cincinnati has no shortage of spots where you can grab a drink, catch a sunset, and take in some of the best views of the skyline and the Ohio River.
MORE: If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places
Not every night has to start and end at the club. Sometimes the move is a demure night with light bites small and heavy cocktails. If you’re looking for a date-night spot, happy hour destination, or somewhere to kick off the weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a roundup of rooftops worth checking out in the city:
The Chase (Moxy Hotel)
The Vick
AC Upper Deck
High Note
Second Story
Top of the Park at the Phelps
Shires Rooftop
Vista at Lytle Park
- Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer
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