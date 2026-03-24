2026 Reds Opening Day: Parade, Closures, & Things to Do

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly The Cincinnati Reds officially open the 2026 season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, bringing the city back to life for one of its biggest traditions. Cincinnati enters the season with momentum, coming off its first postseason appearance since 2020. After sneaking into the playoffs last year, the Reds want full control of their season. First pitch is set for 4:10PM at Great American Ball Park, with left-hander Andrew Abbott getting the Opening Day start. MORE: 2025 Reds Opening Day Parade [PHOTOS]

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Before the game, all eyes are on the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Love Cincy? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The parade steps off at noon, starting at Findlay Market and making its way down Race Street before turning onto Fifth Street and ending near the Taft Theatre. This year’s Grand Marshal is former Reds closer and current broadcaster Jeff Brantley. Expect floats, marching bands and surprise appearances as the city officially welcomes baseball back.

Pregame Ceremonies Pregame festivities begin around 3:30PM and will feature some familiar names: Bronson Arroyo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch

Olympic gold medalist Connor Curran will deliver the game ball

Reds legend Dave Concepción will serve as honorary captain

MORE: The Biggest and Most Memorable Reds Opening Day Crowds Things to Do Around the City Opening Day goes way beyond the ballpark. Here are a few moves to tap into the high energy: Opening Day at Memories Lounge – Club game day vibes Bases Loaded Bar Crawl (Timeless Cincy) – Starts at 11AM at The Banks P.T.O. Opening Day Block Party – Clay Street, 2–7PM Opening Day at Rhinegeist Brewery – Family-friendly with rooftop access, breakfast and drink specials starting at 8:30AM Opening Day Celebration at Washington Park – Inflatables, games, food trucks and more Season Opening Pitch Rooftop Party at The Pitch (CTRL RNB) – 4–9PM, includes first pitch happy hour deals