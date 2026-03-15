Really, 'Monica?!' Jack Harlow Gets D'Anglo Dragged To Ol' Dirty Alabaster Abyss For Saying 'I Got Blacker' For Neocolonial Soul Album

Jack Harlow is getting dragged for saying he got “Blacker” to switch up his sound with what fans are calling “Remmick” R&B. Social media is in shambles over the hilarious list of “Proud Boyz II Men” monikers for the Monica rapper.

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After finding success with hits like “First Class” and “Lovin On Me,” the perplexing pivot raised questions about whether he avoided the pitfalls of culture vultures or followed in their footsteps. In an interview with The New York Times’ Popcast podcast, he explained the shift by saying his music became “Blacker” based on his love for Black music.

“It certainly made what I already wanted to do even more appealing. I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music, and of course I’m hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found,” Harlow said in response to comparisons to white artists MGK, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll who rebranded with Country and Rock.

He attributed the shocking shift to “staying true to” his love of soft, intimate R&B music by not leaning into the “braggadoccio” of rap music. Some fans are disappointed the Louisville artist isn’t still in his Jackman bag, but other comments are pleasantly surprised with the Robert Glasper groove.

For those seriously side-eyeing whether the album title was a slick way to seemingly say “My N***a,” he explained on Popcast that he just loved that name for women and thought a timeless album needed a timeless name.

In the hour-long interview, Harlow reflects on his love of timeless music like Stevie Wonder and Sade that isn’t about his “ego” as much as universal themes and stories. Even from the production mix, he’s intentional about blending into the live band as just another instrument. Now, the rapper says he graduated from the “school of Drake” and lost interest in “mimicry” to “focus on artistry.”

However, fans read the viral soundbite about his sound as little more than the audacity of caucacity. And the jokes will fly regardless of his artistic ambitions.

Check out the hilarious reactions to the Jack Harlow’s new album and the Leon Thomas Jefferson jokes after the flip.