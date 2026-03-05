Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot
Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot
- Voter registration and early voting deadlines are approaching for the May 5 primary.
- Hotly contested U.S. Senate, House, and statewide office races are on the ballot.
- Local county and judicial elections are also part of the primary election slate.
Ohio voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 5th for the 2026 Primary Election. Here’s what to know, from registration deadlines to the major races on the ballot.
Key Dates
- April 6: Deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary
- April 7: Absentee voting by mail begins
- April 7: Early in-person voting begins at your local Board of Elections
- April 28: Deadline for absentee ballot applications to be received by your Board of Elections
- May 5: Primary Election Day
Voter registrations are accepted year-round at public library locations across Ohio. You can also register online through the Ohio Secretary of State website.
It’s also recommended to check your voter registration status ahead of the deadline, especially if you’ve recently moved or changed your name.
Federal Races
U.S. Senate (Special Election)
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
This statewide special election will fill the Senate seat vacated by J.D. Vance after he became vice president.
The incumbent is Jon Husted, the former Ohio lieutenant governor. Former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is also in the race, facing a Democratic primary challenge from Ron Kincaid.
On the Republican side, Husted will look to secure his party’s nomination. Third-party and independent candidates include Bill Redpath (Libertarian), Jeffrey Kanter (Libertarian primary), Gregory Levy (Party for Socialism and Liberation), and Stephen Faris (Independent write-in).
U.S. House – District 1
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
District 1 covers most of Cincinnati and parts of Hamilton and Warren counties.
Incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman faces a Democratic primary challenge from Damon Lynch.
Republicans competing in a four-way primary include Holly Adams, Eric Conroy, Dr. Steven Erbeck, and Dr. Rosemary Oglesby-Henry. The primary winners will face Libertarian candidate John Hancock in November.
U.S. House – District 8
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
Incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson, first appointed after John Boehner resigned, is seeking another term.
Democratic candidates Vanessa Enoch and Madaris Grant are competing in the primary for the chance to face Davidson in the general election. District 8 includes western Hamilton County and several surrounding counties.
Statewide Offices
Governor
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited and cannot run again.
Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, endorsed by DeWine, faces primary challengers Heather Hill and Casey Putsch.
Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, former Ohio Department of Health director, will appear on the November ballot, along with Libertarian Don Kissick and Independent Tim Grady.
Attorney General
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
With current Attorney General Dave Yost term-limited, State Auditor Keith Faber is running for the office.
Democratic candidates Elliot Forhan and John Kulewicz are competing in the primary.
Secretary of State
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
Current Secretary of State Frank LaRose is not seeking re-election to the role.
State Treasurer Robert Sprague is running, facing challenges from Democrats C. Allison Russo and Dr. Bryan Hambley, Republican Marcell Strbich, and Libertarian Tom Pruss.
Ohio Supreme Court
Justice Jennifer Brunner’s Seat
Primary: May 5, 2026
General: Nov. 3, 2026
Incumbent Justice Jennifer Brunner faces multiple Republican challengers, including Judge Andrew King, Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger, Judge Ronald Lewis, and Judge Colleen O’Donnell.
Justice Dan Hawkins’ Seat
General: Nov. 3, 2026
Justice Dan Hawkins will face Democratic challenger Judge Marilyn Zayas.
Hamilton County & Local Races
Several local races are also on the ballot, including:
- County Commissioner (Primary & General)
- County Auditor
- Court of Common Pleas (General, Probate, Juvenile, Drug Court, and Domestic Relations Divisions)
- Multiple State House Districts covering Cincinnati neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs
Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot through their local Board of Elections to see the full list of candidates in their district.
For registration updates, early voting hours, or absentee ballot tracking, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website or contact your county Board of Elections.
- Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot
- Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, And Chase Infiniti Cover ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Issue
- A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners
- Kash Patel Has Turned The FBI Into His Girlfriend’s Personal Chauffeur Service, Former Officials Say It’s Unprecedented
- Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
- Victoria Monét on "Let Me," Motherhood & Her Empowering Next Chapter
- Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director
- Caleb Wilson: Southern University Awarding Posthumous Bachelor’s Degree To Student Who Died After Alleged Hazing Incident
- T.I. Speaks On 50 Cent Feud, Says Son King Harris Needs To 'Chill Out' After Wearing Shirt With 50's Mom On It
- Keke Palmer Spills The Tea On Darius Drama, Motherhood & Manifesting Her Comeback On 'Uncensored'
Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot was originally published on rnbcincy.com